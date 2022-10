Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania while working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers. WITF's Anthony Orozco reports state police say they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys – in five counties.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/06/11-turkey-farm-workers-in-pa-charged-with-cruelty-caught-on-video/

(Original air-date: 10/9/22)