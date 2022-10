Human remains discovered 10 years ago in Luzerne County were identified today as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing over five decades ago. WVIA’s Kat Bolus has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-10-04/human-remains-identified-as-missing-teenager

(Original air-date: 10/5/22)