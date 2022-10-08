© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

In 10th District Race Debate, Daniels Says GOP Rep. Perry Should Testify Before Congress Over 2020 Election Involvement

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published October 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT
cameron-smith-9pkMcZpsezI-unsplash.jpg
Cameron Smith
/
Unsplash

Democrat Shamaine Daniels says her Republican opponent, midstate congressman Scott Perry, should testify before Congress about his involvement in former President Trump’s plan to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election. WITF’s Robby Brod has more on the only debate scheduled in the 10th district race.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/29/scott-perry-and-shamaine-daniels-debate-immigration-perrys-legal-troubles/

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
See stories by Robby Brod | WITF