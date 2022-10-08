In 10th District Race Debate, Daniels Says GOP Rep. Perry Should Testify Before Congress Over 2020 Election Involvement

Democrat Shamaine Daniels says her Republican opponent, midstate congressman Scott Perry, should testify before Congress about his involvement in former President Trump’s plan to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election. WITF’s Robby Brod has more on the only debate scheduled in the 10th district race.

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)