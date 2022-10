A new analysis shows most power outages over the last two decades were due to extreme weather. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the instances could increase with climate change.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/19/climate-change-in-pa-more-storm-driven-power-outages-possible-analysis-says/

(Original air-date: 10/2/22)