Penn State’s board of trustees voted Friday to allow beer sales to the general public in Beaver Stadium. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, university Athletics says when this will start will be announced later.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-09-23/beer-stations-beaver-stadium-penn-state-trustees-approve-selling-alcohol-during-games

(Original air-date: 9/27/22)