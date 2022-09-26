© 2022
John Kerry Says Private Sector Will Fund Clean Energy Transition at Pittsburgh Climate Conference

By Reid Frazier
Published September 26, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Leaders from around the world converged on Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to curb climate change. For state Impact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports John Kerry told the group the private sector, not governments, will fund the majority of a clean energy transition.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/22/in-pittsburgh-john-kerry-says-climate-change-solutions-will-be-driven-by-private-sector/

(Original air-date: 9/25/22)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
