West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says a bill he introduced to speed up permitting for energy projects is necessary to keep the United States a world superpower. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, Reid Frazier of the Allegheny Front reports, he made the comments at a clean energy project in Pittsburgh.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/23/joe-manchin-at-clean-energy-event-in-pittsburgh-says-u-s-needs-permitting-reform-to-compete/

(Original air-date: 9/26/22)