PA State News

Joe Manchin, at Clean Energy Event in Pittsburgh, Says U.S. Needs Permitting Reform to Compete

By Reid Frazier
Published September 26, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
51133966121_de3b317c34_k.jpg
Maryland GovPics
/
CC BY 2.0, Via Flickr
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks during an infrastructure press conference in Maryland in 2021.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says a bill he introduced to speed up permitting for energy projects is necessary to keep the United States a world superpower. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, Reid Frazier of the Allegheny Front reports, he made the comments at a clean energy project in Pittsburgh.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/23/joe-manchin-at-clean-energy-event-in-pittsburgh-says-u-s-needs-permitting-reform-to-compete/

(Original air-date: 9/26/22)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
