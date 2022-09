University of Pittsburgh researchers are using the mild-altering properties of ketamine to help people with treatment-resistant depression. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-09-21/ketamine-and-photos-of-smiling-people-help-with-treatment-resistant-depression-pitt-study-finds

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)