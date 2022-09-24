© 2022
PA State News

Abortion, Reproductive Health Takes Center Stage at the Pennsylvania Capitol

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published September 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
Department of Human Services Reminds Pennsylvanians: ‘Abortion is Safe and Legal, Reproductive Healthcare is Available’
Anthony Grove/Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
Special Advisor, Department of Human Services, Sara Goulet, speaks during a press conference Wednesday. The Department of Human Services, the Women's Health Caucus, and representatives from Planned Parenthood affirmed that Pennsylvanians should feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care available in the commonwealth, and that supports are in place to help mothers and birthing people access necessary reproductive and perinatal care.

The Wolf administration is pointing out the types of reproductive healthcare Pennsylvanians can access through the state, which includes abortion in some cases.

WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports that effort is in response to an anti-abortion rally held at the state Capitol this week.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/21/abortion-reproductive-health-takes-center-stage-at-the-pennsylvania-capitol/

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)

