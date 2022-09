State legislative leaders are pledging to vote early next year on a constitutional amendment giving childhood sexual abuse survivors more time to sue their alleged abusers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/01/a-lawsuit-window-for-pa-survivors-of-childhood-sexual-abuse-could-open-as-early-as-next-may/

(Original air-date: 9/7/22)