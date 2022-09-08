© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Inflation Reduction Act Includes Permanent Funding for Minors Affected by Black Lung

By Reid Frazier
Published September 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT
bence-balla-schottner-aXJM_3KoY40-unsplash.jpg
Bence Balla-Schottner
/
Unsplash

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act – the Democrats’ climate and health care bill – included one provision that should help miners afflicted by black lung disease. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/06/new-climate-law-has-a-hidden-benefit-for-coal-miners-permanent-funding-for-black-lung/

(Original air-date: 9/7/22)

PA State News
Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
See stories by Reid Frazier