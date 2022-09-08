Inflation Reduction Act Includes Permanent Funding for Minors Affected by Black Lung

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act – the Democrats’ climate and health care bill – included one provision that should help miners afflicted by black lung disease. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/09/06/new-climate-law-has-a-hidden-benefit-for-coal-miners-permanent-funding-for-black-lung/

(Original air-date: 9/7/22)