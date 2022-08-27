© 2022
PA State News

Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published August 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season.

WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports on how bullying incidents like this can be addressed at schools.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/24/hazing-back-in-the-spotlight-after-recent-incident-in-middletown/

(Original air-date: 8/27/22)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
