Advocates say they are concerned a critical program for parents of young children will expire soon without Congressional action. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-11/pennsylvania-advocates-push-for-congress-to-reauthorize-home-visit-programs-for-kids-and-parents

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)