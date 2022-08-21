© 2022
Using Drilling Wastewater to Suppress Dust on PA Roads Can Be Harmful, Researchers Say

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published August 21, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
kristaps-ungurs-kMy7Fe6W6hQ-unsplash.jpg
Kristaps Ungurs
/
Unsplash

Wastewater from oil and gas drilling has been used as a cheap way to keep dust down on gravel roads in rural Pennsylvania for years. But toxic chemicals in the brines can run off those roads.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports researchers recently told a state advisory board that the practice can be harmful.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/08/08/researchers-find-spreading-drilling-wastewater-on-pa-roads-can-be-harmful/

(Original air-date: 8/21/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
