Using Drilling Wastewater to Suppress Dust on PA Roads Can Be Harmful, Researchers Say

Wastewater from oil and gas drilling has been used as a cheap way to keep dust down on gravel roads in rural Pennsylvania for years. But toxic chemicals in the brines can run off those roads.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports researchers recently told a state advisory board that the practice can be harmful.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/08/08/researchers-find-spreading-drilling-wastewater-on-pa-roads-can-be-harmful/

(Original air-date: 8/21/22)