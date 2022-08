It’s just under three months until Pennsylvania’s election day on Nov. 8. Candidates in the commonwealth’s high-profile races for governor and senator are highly visible on social media, but does it matter if their followers can’t vote in Pa.? WVIA’s Tom Riese has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-08-10/making-sense-of-social-media-in-pas-high-profile-races

(Original air-date: 8/15/22)