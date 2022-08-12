© 2022
PA State News

Lawmakers Call for Meeting About Berks County Election Issues

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published August 12, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
tiffany-tertipes-sY5-f-eviXs-unsplash.jpg
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

Two state Democratic lawmakers are calling for public meetings with Berks County election leaders after the release of a report documenting a series of errors made in the May primary. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports one is looking more for accountability while the other is looking for a path forward.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/09/state-senator-representative-call-for-meetings-about-berks-countys-election-problems/

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)

Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
See stories by Anthony Orozco | WITF