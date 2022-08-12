Lawmakers Call for Meeting About Berks County Election Issues

Two state Democratic lawmakers are calling for public meetings with Berks County election leaders after the release of a report documenting a series of errors made in the May primary. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports one is looking more for accountability while the other is looking for a path forward.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/09/state-senator-representative-call-for-meetings-about-berks-countys-election-problems/

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)