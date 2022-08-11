© 2022
PA’s Plan to Clean Up Chesapeake Bay Gives ‘Reasonable Assurance’ of Meeting EPA Goals

By Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published August 11, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
steve-adams-ckzTyM9SbMs-unsplash.jpg
Steve Adams
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvania says its final plan to reduce nutrient pollution in the Chesapeake Bay gives a “reasonable assurance” that the state will meet its federally mandated goals. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports how the state will fund its plan to help clean up Bay waters by 2025.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/26/what-to-know-about-pa-deps-newest-plan-to-reduce-pollution-to-the-chesapeake-bay/

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)

