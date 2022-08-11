GOP Rep. Perry Shares Details About FBI Cell Phone Seizure

Midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry is revealing details about the FBI’s seizure of his personal cell phone. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the GOP lawmaker – who is a figure in the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack – gave his only interview so far to Fox News.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/10/midstate-republican-congressman-scott-perry-says-fbi-agents-seized-his-cellphone/

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)