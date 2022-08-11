© 2022
PA State News

GOP Rep. Perry Shares Details About FBI Cell Phone Seizure

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published August 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
Midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry is revealing details about the FBI’s seizure of his personal cell phone. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the GOP lawmaker – who is a figure in the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack – gave his only interview so far to Fox News.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/10/midstate-republican-congressman-scott-perry-says-fbi-agents-seized-his-cellphone/

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)

Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
