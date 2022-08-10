© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Mastriano Refuses to Answer Questions During Interview with Jan. 6 Investigators

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT
andy-feliciotti-8cvjI48SFtY-unsplash.jpg
Andy Feliciotti
/
Unsplash

State Senator Doug Mastriano abruptly ended an interview with Jan. 6 Select Committee investigators Tuesday. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the Republican candidate for governor has refused to answer questions about his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack – or about efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/09/mastriano-like-others-before-him-used-legal-maneuvering-to-end-his-jan-6-committee-interview/

(Original air-date: 8/10/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau | WITF