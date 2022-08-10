Mastriano Refuses to Answer Questions During Interview with Jan. 6 Investigators

State Senator Doug Mastriano abruptly ended an interview with Jan. 6 Select Committee investigators Tuesday. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the Republican candidate for governor has refused to answer questions about his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack – or about efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/09/mastriano-like-others-before-him-used-legal-maneuvering-to-end-his-jan-6-committee-interview/

(Original air-date: 8/10/22)