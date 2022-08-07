$100 Million Going to Plug PA’s Abandoned Wells, but Some Environmentalists Are Suspicious of Law Overseeing the Money

Pennsylvania could get more than $100 million in the first wave of federal money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells. Lawmakers recently passed a measure to oversee that money, but StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports some environmental groups say it could make the problem worse.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/08/01/a-new-pa-law-aims-to-address-old-gas-well-cleanup-it-could-make-the-problem-worse-critics-say/

(Original air-date: 8/7/22)