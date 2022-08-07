© 2022
$100 Million Going to Plug PA’s Abandoned Wells, but Some Environmentalists Are Suspicious of Law Overseeing the Money

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published August 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
Pennsylvania could get more than $100 million in the first wave of federal money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells. Lawmakers recently passed a measure to oversee that money, but StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports some environmental groups say it could make the problem worse.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/08/01/a-new-pa-law-aims-to-address-old-gas-well-cleanup-it-could-make-the-problem-worse-critics-say/

(Original air-date: 8/7/22)

Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
