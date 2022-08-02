© 2022
PA Game Commission Tracking Wild Turkeys by GPS to Find Out Why Populations Are Dwindling

By Anne Danahy | WPSU
Published August 2, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT
The estimated number of wild turkeys in Pennsylvania has been going down, after peaking in 2001. WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, to help find out why, the state Game Commission has outfitted 100 hens with GPS transmitters as part of its largest turkey research project.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-07-19/pennsylvania-tracking-wild-turkey-hens-gps-population-decline-largest-wild-turkey-research-project-so-far

(Original air-date: 8/2/22)

