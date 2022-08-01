Shapiro Outlines Plans to Bring Businesses to the Pittsburgh Area if Elected Governor

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Lawrenceville Wednesday to campaign on his plan for attracting business to the state. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports the Democrat says his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening in the region.

The Republican candidate, state Senator Doug Mastriano, supports lower corporate taxes, cutting regulations, and investing in natural gas. Mastriano’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)