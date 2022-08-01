© 2022
Shapiro Outlines Plans to Bring Businesses to the Pittsburgh Area if Elected Governor

By An-Li Herring | WESA
Published August 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaking about his office's continued commitment to protect abortion access for women in July 2022.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Lawrenceville Wednesday to campaign on his plan for attracting business to the state. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports the Democrat says his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening in the region.

The Republican candidate, state Senator Doug Mastriano, supports lower corporate taxes, cutting regulations, and investing in natural gas. Mastriano’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-07-28/in-pittsburgh-shapiro-outlines-plan-to-make-pennsylvania-more-business-friendly

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)

An-Li Herring | WESA
An-Li Herring is a reporter for 90.5 WESA, with a focus on economic policy, local government, and the courts. She previously interned for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, and the investigations team at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pittsburgh native, An-Li completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and earned her law degree from Stanford University.
