Fracking Accident Leaves Greene County Residents Without Clean Water, and with Unanswered Questions

In June, a natural gas company lost control in one section of a gas well it was drilling in Greene County, according to state regulators. People who live there have been waiting for test results to show whether it affected their water. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports they have other unanswered questions.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/greene-county-community-has-questions-after-fracking-incident-at-eqt-well/

(Original air-date: 7/26/22)