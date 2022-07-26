© 2022
PA State News

Fracking Accident Leaves Greene County Residents Without Clean Water, and with Unanswered Questions

By Reid Frazier
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
In June, a natural gas company lost control in one section of a gas well it was drilling in Greene County, according to state regulators. People who live there have been waiting for test results to show whether it affected their water. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports they have other unanswered questions.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/greene-county-community-has-questions-after-fracking-incident-at-eqt-well/

(Original air-date: 7/26/22)

PA State News
Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
