Cement production is responsible for 8% of the world’s carbon dioxide pollution. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports, replacing aging coal- and natural-gas-fired kilns with ones that run on oxygen or electricity could be a way to cut emissions.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/22/penn-study-changing-fuel-for-cement-kilns-could-cut-co2-emissions-but-cost-is-an-obstacle/

(Original air-date: 7/24/22)