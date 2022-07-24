© 2022
Penn Study: Changing Fuel for Cement Kilns Could Cut CO2 Emissions. But Cost Is an Obstacle

By Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published July 24, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Cement production is responsible for 8% of the world’s carbon dioxide pollution. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports, replacing aging coal- and natural-gas-fired kilns with ones that run on oxygen or electricity could be a way to cut emissions.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/22/penn-study-changing-fuel-for-cement-kilns-could-cut-co2-emissions-but-cost-is-an-obstacle/

(Original air-date: 7/24/22)

Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
