Penn State Will Freeze Tuition for Families Making $75,000 or Less. Other Students Will See an Increase

Penn State undergraduates whose families make $75,000 a year or less are slated to see their tuition stay the same. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, the university board of trustees voted on tuition rates recommended by a committee.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-07-21/penn-state-set-to-increase-tuition-for-most-students-with-a-freeze-for-families-who-make-under-75-000

(Original air-date: 7/23/22)