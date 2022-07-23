© 2022
Penn State Will Freeze Tuition for Families Making $75,000 or Less. Other Students Will See an Increase

By Anne Danahy | WPSU
Published July 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania State University

Penn State undergraduates whose families make $75,000 a year or less are slated to see their tuition stay the same. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, the university board of trustees voted on tuition rates recommended by a committee.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-07-21/penn-state-set-to-increase-tuition-for-most-students-with-a-freeze-for-families-who-make-under-75-000

(Original air-date: 7/23/22)

Anne Danahy | WPSU
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
