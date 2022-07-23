© 2022
Counties are Asking for More Time to Pre-Canvass Ballots, but the State Legislature Is Refusing to Budge

Published July 23, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT
County election directors have repeatedly said they need more time to work with ballots before election day. But as WITF's Sam Dunklau reports, the legislature is no closer to approving that change.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/20/for-almost-two-years-pa-counties-have-asked-for-more-pre-canvassing-time-state-lawmakers-have-yet-to-reach-an-agreement/

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)

Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
