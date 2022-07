Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is courting votes on the platform Gab. WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that this is the same site that the Tree of Life synagogue shooter used in 2018.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/courts-justice/2022-07-13/gop-candidate-for-pa-governor-mastriano-paid-5-000-to-the-website-used-by-the-tree-of-life-shooter

(Original air-date: 7/19/22)