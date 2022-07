With a $45 billion state budget finally implemented, schools, businesses and housing projects are the big winners. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports they are each slated to receive substantially more funding in the new fiscal year.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/14/pa-schools-businesses-and-housing-efforts-are-among-the-winners-in-this-years-state-budget/

(Original air-date: 7/14/22)