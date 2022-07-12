Pennsylvania’s New Consumer Advocate Aims to Be ‘the Consumer’s Voice’ on Utility Issues

Patrick Cicero was recently confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as the state's new Consumer Advocate, a role that aims to be a 'consumer's voice' in utility issues. Cicero recently sat down with WESA’s Kate Giammarise to talk about the work ahead.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2022-07-01/new-state-consumer-advocate-aims-to-be-the-consumers-voice-on-utility-issues

(Original air-date: 7/12/22)