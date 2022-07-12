© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Pennsylvania’s New Consumer Advocate Aims to Be ‘the Consumer’s Voice’ on Utility Issues

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
16456_DHS_LIHEAP_rjw_13.jpg
Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
Patrick Cicero (right)

Patrick Cicero was recently confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as the state's new Consumer Advocate, a role that aims to be a 'consumer's voice' in utility issues. Cicero recently sat down with WESA’s Kate Giammarise to talk about the work ahead.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2022-07-01/new-state-consumer-advocate-aims-to-be-the-consumers-voice-on-utility-issues

(Original air-date: 7/12/22)

PA State News
Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
See stories by Kate Giammarise | WESA