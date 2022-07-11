© 2022
Remains of Native American Children Interred at Carlisle Boarding School Cemetery Returned to Their Families

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published July 11, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
Carlisle_pupils.jpg
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Pupils at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania (c. 1900).

The U.S. Army has finished its fifth disinterment project at the Carlisle Indian Boarding School cemetery in Cumberland County. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the remains of seven Native American children have been returned to their families.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/10/8-native-american-tribes-prepare-to-reclaim-their-childrens-remains-from-carlisle-army-cemetery/

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)

Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
