Remains of Native American Children Interred at Carlisle Boarding School Cemetery Returned to Their Families

The U.S. Army has finished its fifth disinterment project at the Carlisle Indian Boarding School cemetery in Cumberland County. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the remains of seven Native American children have been returned to their families.

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)