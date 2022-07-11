© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

More Primary Voters Cast a Ballot Than Have in Almost Two Decades. A Host of Issues Drove Them to the Polls

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published July 11, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
pexels-element-digital-1550340.jpg
Element5 Digital
/
Pexels

Pennsylvania voters appear to be highly-motivated ahead of the midterm elections in November. Turnout in May’s primary was the highest in almost two decades, according to the latest data from the Department of State.

WITF’s Sam Dunklau caught up with a few voters to find out what drove them to the polls – and what they want candidates to focus on over the next few months.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/28/pennsylvania-primary-voters-turned-out-in-record-numbers-heres-what-drew-some-of-them-to-the-polls/

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau | WITF