PA State News

Lawyers Say Pennsylvania Will Likely Not Be Impacted by Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published July 7, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT
A Supreme Court ruling curbs the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports some in the commonwealth are concerned arguments used in the federal case could show up in state matters.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/01/scotus-epa-ruling-a-set-back-for-climate-regulations-but-pennsylvania-retains-power-to-set-limits-lawyers-say/

(Original air-date: 7/4/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
