Lawyers Say Pennsylvania Will Likely Not Be Impacted by Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling

A Supreme Court ruling curbs the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports some in the commonwealth are concerned arguments used in the federal case could show up in state matters.

(Original air-date: 7/4/22)