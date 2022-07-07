Lancaster County School District Considering a Policy to Limit Transgender Student Athletes

A school district in Lancaster County is considering an athletic policy to bar transgender students from competing in teams that correspond to their gender. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports legal experts and some school board members say if the policy is approved, it could face challenges in court.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/23/a-lancaster-county-school-district-wants-to-exclude-transgender-athletes-from-girls-sports/

(Original air-date: 7/5/22)