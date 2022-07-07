© 2022
Lancaster County School District Considering a Policy to Limit Transgender Student Athletes

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published July 7, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT
A school district in Lancaster County is considering an athletic policy to bar transgender students from competing in teams that correspond to their gender. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports legal experts and some school board members say if the policy is approved, it could face challenges in court.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/23/a-lancaster-county-school-district-wants-to-exclude-transgender-athletes-from-girls-sports/

(Original air-date: 7/5/22)

Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
