Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, but Planned Parenthood organizations in the state say they are gearing up for a fight to keep it that way. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/courts-justice/2022-06-24/pittsburgh-groups-react-after-the-supreme-court-ends-the-right-to-an-abortion

(Original air-date: 6/28/22)