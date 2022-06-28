© 2022
PA GOP Congressman Kelly Named in False Electors Controversy During Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

By Chris Potter | WESA
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
Jan6Committee-Logo.png

Western Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly has been drawn into the controversy over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. WESA's Chris Potter reports, a Senator says Kelly provided his office with documents that could have been used to reverse Joe Biden's victory.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-06-23/western-pa-republicans-kelly-demarco-drawn-into-fake-elector-controversies-as-jan-6-hearings-continue

(Original air-date: 6/28/22)

