PA State News

PA’s Natural Gas Impact Fees Reach Highest Amounts Since the Start of COVID-19

By Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published June 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT
1024px-Hydraulic_Fracturing_Marcellus_Shale.jpg
US Geological Survey
/
Wikimedia Commons
A hydraulic fracturing operation at a Marcellus Shale well.

Natural gas companies in Pennsylvania are paying hundreds of millions of dollars in impact fees for drilling wells in 2021. That’s the highest amount since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports, that money goes to communities where most drilling is taking place.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/06/23/impact-fees-from-drilling-rebounded-in-2021-after-pandemic-slowdown/

(Original air-date: 6/26/22)

