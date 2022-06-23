Only a Third of PA’s Drinking Water Systems Have Tested Above the EPA’s New PFAS Advisory

The Environmental Protection Agency released a new health advisory for a class of chemicals known as PFAS. WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that a third of Pennsylvania’s drinking water systems have tested above the new advisory.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-06-16/1-in-3-pennsylvania-drinking-water-systems-exceed-new-epa-limits-for-forever-chemicals

(Original air-date: 6/22/22)