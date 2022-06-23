© 2022
Only a Third of PA’s Drinking Water Systems Have Tested Above the EPA’s New PFAS Advisory

By Oliver Morrison | WESA
Published June 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT
The Environmental Protection Agency released a new health advisory for a class of chemicals known as PFAS. WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that a third of Pennsylvania’s drinking water systems have tested above the new advisory.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-06-16/1-in-3-pennsylvania-drinking-water-systems-exceed-new-epa-limits-for-forever-chemicals

(Original air-date: 6/22/22)

Oliver Morrison | WESA
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas. He started his career in New York reporting for local and national publications like City Limits and The Atlantic. He taught English and theater in the Arkansas Delta for seven years before switching careers in 2013. Oliver is a graduate of Deep Springs College, the University of Oxford and the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.
