© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Pa Drops Major Methane Source from New Emissions-Limiting Rule

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published June 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
brad-weaver-rVQk1JYJ8iA-unsplash.jpg
Brad Weaver
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator is moving forward with a pared down version of its rule to curb harmful emissions from oil and gas sites. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the state could face federal penalties if it does not set limits by December.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/06/14/pennsylvania-drops-a-major-source-of-methane-from-new-rule-to-limit-emissions/

(Original air-date: 6/19/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | WITF