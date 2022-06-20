Pa Drops Major Methane Source from New Emissions-Limiting Rule

Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator is moving forward with a pared down version of its rule to curb harmful emissions from oil and gas sites. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the state could face federal penalties if it does not set limits by December.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/06/14/pennsylvania-drops-a-major-source-of-methane-from-new-rule-to-limit-emissions/

(Original air-date: 6/19/22)