PA State News

A New PA Bill Would Make It Easier for Doctors to Get Insurance Approval to Treat Patients

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT
19089 GOV School Masking
Natalie Kolb/Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
President of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Trude Haecker speaks during a press conference about COVID-19 on August 31, 2021.

Before a doctor prescribes a medication or treatment, they have to check whether it will be covered by the patient’s insurance – which could cause delays for the patient. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has details on legislation intended to change that.

Read the full story at: https://transforminghealth.org/2022/06/10/doctors-say-its-too-hard-to-get-insurance-approval-to-treat-patients-this-bill-would-change-that/

(Original air-date: 6/17/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
