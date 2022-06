Officials from the Department of the Interior announced $33 million in spending to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands in nine states, including Pennsylvania. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/allegheny-national-forest-among-first-federal-lands-to-get-funding-for-cleanup-of-orphaned-wells/

(Original air-date: 6/4/22)