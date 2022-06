A threatening post on Snapchat has prompted a Franklin County school district to cancel all events for the rest of the year. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports Waynesboro police are investigating who is behind the fake account.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/02/teen-charged-with-making-shooting-threat-toward-franklin-county-school-district/

(Original air-date: 6/2/22)