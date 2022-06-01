After ACLU, Environmental Groups File Lawsuit, Harrisburg Must Change Protest Permitting Process
The city of Harrisburg will have to change its permit process for groups planning protests and other events. It’s part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union and environmental groups. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the advocates say the city imposed costly demands as they tried to organize a climate action march.
Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/05/27/harrisburg-settles-with-aclu-over-conditions-for-climate-event/
(Original air-date: 6/1/22)