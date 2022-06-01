© 2022
After ACLU, Environmental Groups File Lawsuit, Harrisburg Must Change Protest Permitting Process

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published June 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
The city of Harrisburg will have to change its permit process for groups planning protests and other events. It’s part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union and environmental groups. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the advocates say the city imposed costly demands as they tried to organize a climate action march.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/05/27/harrisburg-settles-with-aclu-over-conditions-for-climate-event/

(Original air-date: 6/1/22)

Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
