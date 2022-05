State officials plan to make a big push for a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to be established in Pennsylvania. WESA’s Julia Zenkevich has more on the announcement from the governor’s office.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2022-05-16/pennsylvania-is-vying-for-a-clean-energy-hub-but-some-worry-it-still-relies-on-fossil-fuels

(Original air-date: 5/28/22)