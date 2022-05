The federal Affordable Connectivity Program provides up to $30 a month to lower-income families to pay for internet service. WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports that 20 internet companies have signed on, which means many families can get high-speed access at no cost.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-05-13/high-speed-internet-and-low-costs-federal-program

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)