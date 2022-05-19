© 2022
Far-Right Politician, Election Denier Mastriano Wins GOP Governor Nomination, Will Face AG Shapiro in General Election

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published May 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT
Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano supported efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential vote and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Now, he has won the GOP nomination for governor. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099374329/pennsylvanias-republican-governor-race-mastriano-barletta-shapiro-results

(Original air-date: 5/19/22)

Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
