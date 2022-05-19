Far-Right Politician, Election Denier Mastriano Wins GOP Governor Nomination, Will Face AG Shapiro in General Election
Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano supported efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential vote and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Now, he has won the GOP nomination for governor. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.
Read the full story at: https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099374329/pennsylvanias-republican-governor-race-mastriano-barletta-shapiro-results
(Original air-date: 5/19/22)