An Underground Railroad site in York County is no longer under threat from development. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, a nonprofit bought the 88-acre site for $5.5 million – a step toward ensuring it is preserved.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/10/york-county-underground-railroad-site-purchased-for-preservation/

(Original air-date: 5/11/22)