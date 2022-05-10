Where Are the Climate Policies of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Candidates?

The race to fill Pennsylvania’s open U-S Senate seat is one of the most closely-watched in the country. It will help determine the balance of power in Washington. Climate policy is not getting much attention in the race, even as President Biden’s climate agenda has been held up by the current, split Senate.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has this round-up of the candidates’ positions.

(Original air-date: 5/10/22)