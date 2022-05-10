© 2022
PA State News

Where Are the Climate Policies of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Candidates?

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT
The race to fill Pennsylvania’s open U-S Senate seat is one of the most closely-watched in the country. It will help determine the balance of power in Washington. Climate policy is not getting much attention in the race, even as President Biden’s climate agenda has been held up by the current, split Senate.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has this round-up of the candidates’ positions.

(Original air-date: 5/10/22)

Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF.
