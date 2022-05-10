An Ephrata Church That Became a Haven for USSR Refugees Decades Ago Now Plans to Help Fleeing Ukrainians

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes in the wake of the Russian invasion and are starting new lives in other countries. A community of refugees from former Soviet countries did the same more than 30 years ago – and settled in Lancaster County and started a church. This community now tries to help, as the country that once oppressed them unleashes violence on a place that is close to their hearts.

WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)