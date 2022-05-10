© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

An Ephrata Church That Became a Haven for USSR Refugees Decades Ago Now Plans to Help Fleeing Ukrainians

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
yehor-milohrodskyi-syuhhPwu-hk-unsplash.jpg
Yehor Milohrodskyi
/
Unsplash

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes in the wake of the Russian invasion and are starting new lives in other countries. A community of refugees from former Soviet countries did the same more than 30 years ago – and settled in Lancaster County and started a church. This community now tries to help, as the country that once oppressed them unleashes violence on a place that is close to their hearts.

WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/29/an-ephrata-church-that-became-a-haven-for-ussr-refugees-decades-ago-now-plans-to-help-fleeing-ukrainians/

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
See stories by Gabriela Martínez | WITF