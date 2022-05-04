© 2022
PA State News

What Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Mean for Abortion Access in Pennsylvania

By Lucy Perkins | WESA
Published May 4, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT
A leaked draft opinion suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade. It's not clear what the future of abortion access will look like in Pennsylvania, but WESA's Lucy Perkins reports experts say state law would not immediately ban it.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-05-03/what-overturning-roe-v-wade-will-mean-for-abortion-access-in-pennsylvania

(Original air-date: 5/4/22)

PA State News
Lucy Perkins | WESA
Lucy Perkins is an editor and also reports on federal government and elections for the Government and Accountability team. Before joining the WESA newsroom, she was an NPR producer in Washington, D.C., working on news programs like All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. You can reach her at lperkins@wesa.fm.
