A leaked draft opinion suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade. It's not clear what the future of abortion access will look like in Pennsylvania, but WESA's Lucy Perkins reports experts say state law would not immediately ban it.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-05-03/what-overturning-roe-v-wade-will-mean-for-abortion-access-in-pennsylvania

(Original air-date: 5/4/22)