Trade Group Says Federal Investigation Could Disrupt Pennsylvania Solar Projects

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published May 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
A major solar industry trade group says a Biden administration investigation is scuttling solar projects across the country. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the group says about half of the projects lined up in the commonwealth could be disrupted.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/04/27/pennsylvania-solar-projects-held-up-by-federal-probe-group-says/

(Original air-date: 5/3/22)

